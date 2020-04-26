|
FERRERI, Elizabeth Elizabeth Ferreri (Bette), 93, of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home. Born in New York City, NY, to Anthony and Edith Cerniglia. Bette married Vincent Ferreri in 1948. They were married for 57 years before his passing in 2005. They resided in Paramus, NJ, prior to moving to Villa Rica, GA in 1987. Bette moved back to NJ in 2010 to reside in Whiting. Bette was a graduate of Traphagen School of Fashion in NYC. She was an accomplished artist of oil paintings. Her family and friends loved her baking and cooking especially her Thanksgiving Day pies and her great meatballs. She always loved to sew throughout her life, and was an avid and gifted quilter in her later years. Bette was an active member of Church of the Savior in Paramus, NJ and later Redeemer Lutheran Church in Atlanta. Bette is survived by 2 sons Douglas of Shalimar, FL, Charles married to Dawn of Southampton, NJ, and 5 grandchildren, Matthew Ferreri, Corinne Dowdell (Ryan), Christine Connor (Brett), Catherine Gauthier (Mark), Erica Ferreri and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08225.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020