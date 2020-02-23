|
FURSE (RAGLAND), Elizabeth Anne Anne Furse passed away peacefully in her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia surrounded by her family Wednesday, February 18, 2020. She was born October 16, 1942 to Warren and Elizabeth Ragland of Meridian, Mississippi. Anne is lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Larry Furse, and daughter, Rilla Furse Travis (Don) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and son, Daniel Furse (Bethany) of Germantown, Tennessee, grandchildren Meredith and Mattie Furse, Miles and Dylan Travis. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Hill (George) numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Anne graduated from Mississippi University for Women, Columbus, Mississippi and she used her degree in English as a teacher for a few years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, and various women's ministries and prayer groups. Anne was passionate in her faith, about her involvement with Church of the Apostles, and about her grandchildren. She is remembered by her loved ones as a person "full of grace, faith, and fun". A memorial service and reception will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Church of the Apostles 3585 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, Anne's wishes were that memorials be made to Church of the Apostles.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020