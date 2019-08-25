|
GARVIN, Elizabeth Elizabeth Jean Boggs Garvin departed this earth and entered into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on August 17, 2019. Though we grieve, we do not grieve as those without hope. 3 services to be held (ATL, STL, JAX areas). James and Joshua Garvin, Frank and Doris Boggs and Catherine Boggs Hoecke invite you to attend the Atlanta service on August 31st at Hillside United Methodist Church, 4474 Towne Lake Pkwy., Woodstock, GA 30189 9:30 AM viewing/visitation, and 11 AM celebration (fellowship reception following). Full obituary and "In lieu of flowers", can be found at www.poolefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019