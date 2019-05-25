GIBSON, Elizabeth Dunker Elizabeth Dunker Gibson, age 55, died peacefully at her home in Roswell, GA on May 21, 2019. Liz fought an epic battle against cancer. The doctors gave her 3 months and she lived for 5 years. She truly had a life well lived. Liz spent her early years in Greensboro, NC. She was the daughter of Bette and the late Bill Dunker. Liz attended Page High School, where she was the captain of the Swim Team. She also attended Meredith College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and received a degree in Interior Design. Her lifelong gift for creativity lead her into a successful career as the owner of Liz Gibson Interiors. She was a long-time associate member of ASID. Liz was a dedicated mother to her son Jake and all of his many activities. Jake is and was the center of her life. Liz was preceded in death by her father William Dunker. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Jake Gibson, her mother Bette Dunker, sister Janet Sarn (John), brother Brad Dunker (Lane) and nieces and nephews Jay Sarn (Molly), Liza Sarn, Billy Dunker, and Lucy Dunker. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00 at the Roswell Presbyterian Church located at 755 Mimosa Blvd. Roswell, GA. The family will host a reception in Narthex after the service. The internment is private. A separate celebration of Life will be held in Greensboro at a date to be determined. The family would like to thank the many friends who aided Liz in her battle against cancer. In particular, Winship Cancer Center and Dr. William Reid, her Medical Oncologist. Memorial donations may be made to the Leiomyosarcoma Foundation @ NLMSF.org; the Emory Winship Cancer Center @ winshipcancer.emory.edu/give or Harbor Grace Hospice at 500 Lanier Ave. West Suite 401 Fayetteville, GA 30214 or www.harborgracehospice.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2019