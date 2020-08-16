Elizabeth Ginnaven

GINNAVEN, Elizabeth Leigh May 15, 1961 - August 9, 2020 Lyz was born in Little Rock, AR. Her parents were Robert Ginnaven Jr. and Ila Crews Ginnaven, both deceased. From a young age she fought hard against social norms that treated women, minorities, and gays differently. In the third grade she had the dress code changed at her elementary school so girls could wear pants. Through the rest of her life she never stopped fighting for equality. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1984. She was the Public Affairs Director at KATV-TV in Little Rock. After moving to Atlanta in 1987, she continued to work in broadcasting. She met her husband at WGST Radio. She reveled in winning the Best of Atlanta Stairway to Heaven award after being caught with her fiancé having sex in the stairwell before her shift, then using that as the topic for the afternoon talk show. She moved to WSB Radio to become the producer of the Neal Boortz talk show. After having two children she moved to WSB-TV where she produced local commercials for the sales team. Lyz loved to experience new things and found joy in everyday minutiae. Her collection of folk art from the South is substantial. She was feisty, being a red headed middle child of Irish descent. She loved to smoke and drink and cause a ruckus. Of all her friends, Lyz was the most likely to go to jail. She is survived by her two brothers Robert III and his family, and Christopher and his family, and by her husband of 28 years, Charles Youngs, her son Geoffrey Ryan, and her daughter Jordan. Her family was her pride and joy. In lieu of flowers, please help plant forever flowers and donate to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.



