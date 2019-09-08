Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenforest Community Baptist Church
3250 Rainbow Dr.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenforest Community Baptist Church
3250 Rainbow Dr.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for elizabeth gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

elizabeth gray


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
elizabeth gray Obituary
GRAY, Elizabeth Celebration of Life for Ms. Elizabeth Gray will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034. Her remains will lie in state at 10 AM until the hour of service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now