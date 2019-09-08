|
|
GRAY, Elizabeth Celebration of Life for Ms. Elizabeth Gray will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034. Her remains will lie in state at 10 AM until the hour of service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019