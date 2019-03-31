HENDRICKS, Elizabeth Slaughter Elizabeth S. Hendricks, age 95, died on March 18, 2019. Born in Louisville, Kentucky December 22, 1923, she was the daughter of Edward G. Slaughter and Lillian Cartwright Slaughter. She grew up in Louisville, graduated from Louisville Girls High School and Wellesley College (1945). She taught high school English in Louisville and met her husband of 67 years, William R. Hendricks. She worked on a master's degree in English at The Ohio State University and taught briefly at Akron University before raising three children. After living in Ohio, Illinois, and New Jersey the family moved to Atlanta, where she lived in Sandy Springs for 43 years and then at Presbyterian Village in Austell. She loved animals, playing golf, traveling, and Wellesley alumnae activities. She was active in the Church of St. Andrew and Northwest Presbyterian Churches. Most of all she enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Elizabeth G. Hendricks of Portsmouth, Virginia, William E. Hendricks of Atlanta, and Mary A. Hendricks of Conyers, Georgia; and by five grandchildren, William and John Hendricks, Stephanie and Paul Pinzino (Anni), and Lillian Owens. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church, Wellesley College, or the animal/wildlife organization of your choice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary