HILL, Elizabeth Euphemia Grubbs "Betty"

Elizabeth "Betty" Euphemia Grubbs Hill, age 68, of Johns Creek passed on October 28th, 2020 after a brief illness. Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Jana) of Bogart, Jeffrey of Brookhaven, Richard (Mary) of Roswell, and Mary Elizabeth (Steve) of Monticello; her brother Steve and sister Cheryl, in-laws Donna Grubbs, Wayne (Karen) Hill, Jerry Hill, Jenny (Rob) Parker, and Ann (Henry) Butts; numerous nieces and nephews; and one grandchild (Nyla Nichols). Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years Jesse W. Hill, by her parents William Pennell Grubbs Sr. and Mary Reinhardt Grubbs, her parents-in-laws W.J. Hill III and Marlin Newberry Hill, and by her brother William (Donna) Pennell Grubbs, Jr.

Betty was born in Atlanta and was a rare multi-generation native of Atlanta. She attended OLA, St. Pius X, and graduated from Cross Keys High School and the University of Georgia. Due to the global pandemic, a small family service will be held at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA at 4 PM. A celebration of life for all who knew and loved Betty will be held in the future.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2020.
