HILTON (GRANT), Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Elizabeth Ann Grant Hilton, "Liz," passed in peace on July 31, 2019 at home in Decatur, GA, after spending two and a half years battling a rare form of cancer. Born May 10, 1956, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she was the first child of Jacquelyn Bumpous Grant and Thomas Winter Grant. A deacon in the Episcopal Church, a retired teacher of The Friends School of Atlanta, and an avid lover of nature and music, Liz revelled in the awe and wonder of God in everything and everyone. "I truly believe that we're made -ALL of us humans- to be in relationship: the Beloved Community." (Liz Grant Hilton, 03/08/2019) Liz and husband Phyl Eugene Hilton were married just shy of 43 years. Liz is survived by their four children; Hope (Wayne), Jonathan (Sarah), Ryan (Robin), Sarah (Adam) and eight grandchildren; Jayden, Elora, Reid, Amaya, River, Ilah, Eliana, and Rhett. Liz is also survived by family and friends in Florida (Ocala and St. Petersburg), Alabama, Colorado, North Carolina, Vermont, and beyond. Funeral rites will be celebrated Saturday, August 31, at 11:00 AM in the nave at Holy Trinity Parish, 515 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Decatur, GA 30030. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to The Friends School of Atlanta or to any cause that your heart calls to give in honor and memory of Liz. Farewell beautiful, strong Liz/Mom/Grandmommy/Gummy. Enjoy the next journey into the land of light and joy!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019