HOPKINS, Elizabeth Hallman January 27, 1922 - June 9, 2019 Elizabeth Hallman Hopkins (97) died June 9, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 27, 1922, in Eatonton, Georgia, to the late David Fleming Hallman and Fannie Lucille Hulsey Hallman. She graduated valedictorian of Eatonton High School and attended Lagrange College. Hopkins was working for the U.S. Army in Atlanta, Georgia when she met Harrison Hopkins upon his return to Atlanta following service in the U.S. Army during WWII. They married in October 1947. Following her husband's death in February 1967, Hopkins worked for Alsaker and Gower, CPA and later assigned exclusively to Etom Computing. In retirement, she renewed her participation in several bridge clubs and the Presbyterian Women at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs. Her last years were spent in Houston and San Antonio, Texas near her daughter Harriet Brown. Hopkins was predeceased by siblings Clyde Fleming Hallman, Fannie Mae Hallman Morse, Annie Ruth Hallman, Nancy Geraldine Hallman Jones, Jennings David Hallman, Mary Kathryn Hallman Smith, and Barbara Ellen Hallman. She is survived by her daughter Harriet Hopkins Brown and her husband Dan of San Antonio, Texas; her son James Harrison Hopkins and his wife Ina of Athens, Georgia; granddaughters Courtney Brown Owens and her husband Aaron; Kristen Brown Supan and her husband Chad; and Ashley Hopkins Baughman and her husband Kyle; and great-grandchildren Grant Owens, Kyle Owens, Blake Owens, Megan Owens, Reid Baughman, Brooks Baughman, Emery Baughman, Cassidy Supan, and Grady Supan. She is also survived by her sister Marjorie Nell Hallman Bowers and brother John Hulsey Hallman. Inurnment will follow a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia, with Reverend Susan Haynes officiating.