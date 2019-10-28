|
JOLLEY (IRBY), Elizabeth "Bettye" Elizabeth Irby Jolley (Bettye) was born Nov. 28, 1925 in Atlanta, Georgia to Mary Flowers Fitts and Dr. John Baker Fitts. She attended the Lovett School and graduated from Washington Seminary. She went on to The Ogontz School for Young Ladies and the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, William Neal Irby, and by her second husband Dr. William Fleming Jolley. She is survived by her children Mary Lane Irby, Elizabeth Baker Irby (Ralph Towler), William Neal Irby, Jr. (Angie), John Hampton Irby (Abby), and by her grandchildren Reverend Hampton Neal Irby Williams, Melissa Irby Selby (Scott), William Russell Irby, Quinn Edmonson Irby, Virginia Bradley Irby, Elizabeth Neal Irby and great-grandson Baker West Selby. There will be a private family burial. Thereafter the family will receive friends at the Piedmont Driving Club from 2 PM - 4:30 PM, on Wednesday, Oct. 30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles or a . The family wishes to express thanks to all the nurses and staff at Marshes Edge on St. Simons Island and gives special thanks to her friend Marcia Evans, who gave her such kind, loving care and support during her final years. In her last weeks, "Miss Betsy" had a lovely comment about her Lord..."He has walked behind me my whole life and now he is leading me by the hand, and I am at peace."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019