Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Jolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jolley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Jolley Obituary
JOLLEY (IRBY), Elizabeth "Bettye" Elizabeth Irby Jolley (Bettye) was born Nov. 28, 1925 in Atlanta, Georgia to Mary Flowers Fitts and Dr. John Baker Fitts. She attended the Lovett School and graduated from Washington Seminary. She went on to The Ogontz School for Young Ladies and the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, William Neal Irby, and by her second husband Dr. William Fleming Jolley. She is survived by her children Mary Lane Irby, Elizabeth Baker Irby (Ralph Towler), William Neal Irby, Jr. (Angie), John Hampton Irby (Abby), and by her grandchildren Reverend Hampton Neal Irby Williams, Melissa Irby Selby (Scott), William Russell Irby, Quinn Edmonson Irby, Virginia Bradley Irby, Elizabeth Neal Irby and great-grandson Baker West Selby. There will be a private family burial. Thereafter the family will receive friends at the Piedmont Driving Club from 2 PM - 4:30 PM, on Wednesday, Oct. 30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles or a . The family wishes to express thanks to all the nurses and staff at Marshes Edge on St. Simons Island and gives special thanks to her friend Marcia Evans, who gave her such kind, loving care and support during her final years. In her last weeks, "Miss Betsy" had a lovely comment about her Lord..."He has walked behind me my whole life and now he is leading me by the hand, and I am at peace."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now