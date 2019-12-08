|
|
KEEFE (SPALDING), Elizabeth Elizabeth Spalding Keefe, age 52, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY, of cirrhosis. She is finally at peace after her struggles with alcoholism and bipolar disorder. After growing up in Atlanta, she moved to Seattle for several years, then on to Lexington, KY, in 2001, where the Salvation Army helped her find friends and "family" within the Alcoholics Anonymous community. We are so grateful for both of these organizations. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Bolling Winborne Keefe, and her father, Fleming Keefe, both of Atlanta; also her uncle Daniel Winborne of Atlanta. She is survived by her special friend Kevin Fitz-Maurice of Lexington. Also surviving are her sister Lydia Bolling Sewell (Jeff) of Atlanta; her uncles Kenneth Keefe (Van) of Jacksonville, John Winborne (Haden), Robert Winborne (Lauren) of Atlanta; and aunt Eleanor Murray of Cary, NC, In addition, there are numerous cousins.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019