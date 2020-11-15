1/
Elizabeth Martinson
1927 - 2020
MARTINSON (HADEN), Elizabeth "Ebbie"

Elizabeth "Ebbie" Haden Martinson of Clarkston, GA passed away November 7, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA, in 1927, the second and last child of Thomas Durward Haden and Emma Hancock Haden. She grew up in Columbus, GA, graduated from Columbus High School, and attended API (now Auburn University). She married Roger J. Martinson in 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Margaret Haden Bagley. Survivors include Roger Martinson (Eatonton, GA), Tom Martinson (Brooklyn, NY), Julie Markwood (Jeff), (Stone Mtn, GA), Joe Martinson (Eatonton GA), four grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Katie, and Scott (Lida), and seven great-grandchildren, including Haden and Layla. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Stone Mtn., GA. She was cremated. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at her final resting place of Melwood Cemetery sometime in 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 15, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. Stone Mountain Chapel
