MORRIS, Elizabeth Elizabeth Lord Morris "BJ" was born in Nashville TN to Florida Simpson Lord and Morton E. Lord Sr. on 3/10/1930, and died in Decatur, GA on May 28, 2020 following a battle with Covid-19. BJ grew up in Jacksonville FL, where she graduated from Robert E. Lee HS. Following graduation from Duke University, she married and lived on a number of U.S. Air Force bases with her husband, Robert "Bobby" Morris, a pilot, before she and her family returned to Jacksonville. The family was an active member of Riverside Presbyterian Church, and BJ and her husband helped in the early development of Riverside Presbyterian Day School, attended by all her children. The family moved to Atlanta in the early 70s, where following her divorce, BJ attended Columbia Presbyterian Seminary. During this time she helped manage the seminary bookstore, and ultimately became a regional sales representative for Westminster Press before retiring. BJ loved watching tennis, baseball, and the arts; traveling; playing bridge; supporting women's issues; and connecting with others. She was an active member of North Decatur Presbyterian Church and Clairmont Place. BJ had a big personality and was known by many for her sunny disposition, her warmth, and her infectious laugh; and she loved the active life that retirement provided. BJ was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Morton Lord, Jr. She is survived by her loving partner of 28 years, Christine "Tina" Elliott; her sons, Robert "Robin" Morris (Lisa) of Atlanta, Lee Morris of Jacksonville, FL, and Blair Morris, of Phoenix, AZ; and Tina's children: Chris and Nancy Elliott of Atlanta and Chuck Elliott (Eva) of Dallas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Sandy, Gene, Chad (Jacksonville), Ashley (Palatka, FL), Thomas (Silver Spring, MD), Daniel (Boston), Andrew (Atlanta); and great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Andrew, Blayke. BJ also leaves behind two special nephews and a special niece in California, and numerous grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 at https://ndpc.org/serve/donate/ A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.