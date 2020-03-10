|
FEAGIN (NESBIT), Elizabeth "Betty" Age 97, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed March 8, 2020, at her daughter's home. Born January 4, 1923 in Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in the Atlanta area. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eliot Feagin, Senior, her sister Vaughn Strum, and her parents David and Hazel Nesbit. She is survived by her daughters Lynne Wright and Elizabeth Power, and son in law Terry Power, and son John (Jack) Eliot Feagin and daughter in law Claudia Feagin, her 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Georgia Bar Association and practiced law for many years. She loved gardening and water aerobics. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a devoted friend to many.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020