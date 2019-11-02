Resources
Elizabeth Peeples Dunn

Elizabeth Peeples Dunn Obituary
DUNN (PEEPLES), Elizabeth Elizabeth Peeples Dunn, 89, of Fayetteville passed away October 30, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Georgia on August 12, 1930 to the late Robert H. and Lema (Edwards) Peeples. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Earl J. Dunn and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Keith) James; son, Doug Dunn; grandchildren, Chris (Megan) James and Kenneth (Sarah) James; great-grandchildren, Cam, Pax, Lynnie, and Emma; and first cousin, Annelle Burch. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, Fayetteville with Rev. John Barnes and Dr. Thomas Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to The , . Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019
