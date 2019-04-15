|
PICKEREL, Elizabeth Elizabeth "Libby" Simmons Pickerel of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 100. Libby was preceded in death by her husband, "John" Scott Pickerel and her son, John "Scott" Pickerel, Jr. Libby was born on November 15, 1918 in Hemingway, South Carolina to the late Dr. Elbert Allen Simmons and Mamie Mims. The family later moved to Timmonsville, South Carolina where Libby and her siblings grew up. Libby graduated from Columbia College and taught English for many years. She was passionate about teaching writing and inspiring her students to love reading. Libby is survived by her daughter-in-law, Michelle C Pickerel; granddaughters Anna M Robbins (Nathan) of Madison, Wisconsin and Sara E Rattray (Matt) of Bel Air, Maryland; and great-grandchildren John Rattray, Elisia Rattray and Mara Rattray, also of Bel Air, Maryland. A graveside service will be held in Timmonsville, South Carolina at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019