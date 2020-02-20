|
POSS, Elizabeth Elizabeth (Betty) Armenta Burton Poss of Chamblee passed peacefully on February 16, 2020. Betty was born in Atlanta on March 22, 1930 daughter of Reid Burton and Elizabeth Burton Moseley. She went to Commercial High School in Atlanta. She was married to Troy Poss for 60 years. Betty was a housewife, member of Atlanta Police Department School Crossing Guard and Dekalb School Crossing Guard. She was a 50 year member Beta Sigma Phi, Atlanta City Council and past Matron of North Atlanta Eastern Star as well as many other civic organizations. Betty is survived by her children, Donna Scarbrough, Troy and Sandy Poss, Pamela and Harry Holmes; her sisters; Becky Sue and Don Prince, Judy and Larry Darrah; grandchildren Spencer and Beth Scarbrough (Chip, Griffin, Libby, Clayton), Brandon and Molly Scarbrough (Webb, Troy, Gray), Ami and Dave Casper (Charlie), Holly and Tom Berg (Bryson, Eliza), Wesley Holmes, Matt and Andrea O'Neal (McKenzie, Wyatt), sister-in-law Lizzy Poss, 8 nieces and nephews. Family Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 21st, at 3:30, at Westview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, at 1 PM, at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee, Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 with a reception to follow. Reverend Ted Rollins and Reverend Eric Lee will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charities that she held dear, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and The Salvation Army. The family of Betty Poss wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Village Park at Spalding and the 3rd Floor Stella Maris Southwest Wing St. Joseph Hospital staff. H. M. Patterson Oglethorpe Hill Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020