Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Episcopal Church
Sandy Springs, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rasmus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rasmus


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rasmus Obituary
RASMUS, Elizabeth Nina Elizabeth Nina Rasmus, 77 years old and beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mark, three children Molly Baum, John Jensen, Sean Rasmus and three grandchildren, Lauren Rasmus, Drew Rasmus and Elizabeth Baum. Elizabeth was born October 10, 1942 in Odessa, Texas to Angela and Rip Merrell. She graduated from North Texas State University in Dallas, Texas. Elizabeth was a self employed court reporter and served as court reporter for Douglas County Superior Court Judge David Emerson for many years. Elizabeth's interests and hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church where she served a number of years on the Alter Guild Committee. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in her memory any donation be made to the Holy Innocents Altar and Flower Guild at 805 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA. 30327. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 14, at 11 AM at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -