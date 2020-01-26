|
RASMUS, Elizabeth Nina Elizabeth Nina Rasmus, 77 years old and beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mark, three children Molly Baum, John Jensen, Sean Rasmus and three grandchildren, Lauren Rasmus, Drew Rasmus and Elizabeth Baum. Elizabeth was born October 10, 1942 in Odessa, Texas to Angela and Rip Merrell. She graduated from North Texas State University in Dallas, Texas. Elizabeth was a self employed court reporter and served as court reporter for Douglas County Superior Court Judge David Emerson for many years. Elizabeth's interests and hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church where she served a number of years on the Alter Guild Committee. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in her memory any donation be made to the Holy Innocents Altar and Flower Guild at 805 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA. 30327. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 14, at 11 AM at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020