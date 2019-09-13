|
MILEY, Amorita Collett "Rita" Amorita (Rita) Collett Miley was born on May 9, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert and Geneva Miley Sr. She departed this life on earth on Friday, September 6, 2019. Rita acknowledged a Love and Hope in Christ as her Lord and Savior. She had a heart for God and she received His Spirit to dwell eternally. Rita graduated from Saint Luke Academy in 1986 and attended Grand Canyon University. She was employed at Embassy Suites as a Customer Relations Consultant. She loved her family and friends. Skating, dancing and singing was the Joy of her life. She loved life and she spent her last days celebrating her life on earth as she was preparing for her eternal life with the Lord. She leaves to cherish precious memories her loving parents, Robert Miley Sr. and Geneva Miley; three sisters, Betty Nelson, Thera (Samuel) Warner and Mariana Miley; one brother Robert (Yvonne) Miley Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rita was preceded in death by one sister Rhonda (Jerry) Russell; Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Johnnie B. Sermons Sr. and Mr. & Mrs. Frank Miley Sr. Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 AM, at Elm Street Church of Christ in Adel, GA. Arrangements entrusted by Lane Memorial Chapel of Adel, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019