Elizabeth Small

Elizabeth (Betty) Ford Small passed away Sept 20th in Sandy Springs, GA, her home for the last 46 years. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Francine Ford of Gettysburg, PA.She was a 1947 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She worked as a stenographer at Rice, Trew & Rice, a fruit packaging company in Biglerville, PA.In June 1951 she wed Francis G. Small and settled on W. Middle St in Gettysburg. Mr. Small's employment with Westinghouse Electric Corporation produced moves to Camp Hill, PA; King of Prussia, PA; Manchester, CT and Sandy Springs, GA.Betty was a devoted wife and loving mother to her four children. She was active as a den mother, president of the North Springs Garden Club, and a dedicated member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She loved to read historical fiction, watch The Hallmark Channel (especially Christmas movies) and was a fan of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. Lunch at the Swan Coach House was always a favorite for her birthday She quickly adapted to technology frequently emailing, texting and often posting to Facebook. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and her home was her haven.She is preceded in death by her brother Charles Ford, Jr of Michigan and her husband of 63 years F.G. Small. She is survived by her children Carol Satterfield, Steven Small, David Small and Catherine Brim along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Brigid Catholic Church in John's Creek at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.