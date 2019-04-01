SOSNOWSKI, Elizabeth Elizabeth Tyson Sosnowski, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal peace March 23. She was born May 24, 1950, to the late, Dr. J.Richard. Sosnowski and late Elizabeth Wright Tyson Sosnowski. A celebration of her life will be held at 11a.m. on April 6at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. Elizabeth graduated from Charleston Day School and Ashley Hall in Charleston, and Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Va. where she earned a degree in Art History. She trained at the Montessori Institute in Atlanta, and earned a Masters in Education from Georgia State University. She was a retired special education teacher, having worked in Charleston and Columbia, SC, before teaching in an Atlanta-area public school. Elizabeth was a Christian and an active member of St. Patrick's, singing in the choir and serving as leader of the Stephen Ministry there, among other things. Her church family sustained her much of her adult life, sharing their love of her with her parents, brothers, and extended family, in Charleston and elsewhere. Elizabeth enjoyed a diverse network of friends, loved her various canine companions and had a special affinity for horses that she rode on the family farm and in competition. Special thanks goes to her helper and friend Marilyn Conejo, and to the caring and dedicated ICU staff at Piedmont Healthcare. Surviving are her brothers, the Rev. John S. Sosnowski (Patti) of Sumter, SC, and Chris Sosnowski of Wadmalaw Island, SC, four nieces and their husbands, two great-nieces and four great-nephews, and uncle, the Rev. Frederick S. Sosnowski (Polly), and many cousins. If you heart is so moved, memorials may made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church at 4755 N. Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30338, or specifically to the Stephen Ministry there. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary