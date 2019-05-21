Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth STOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Elizabeth STOW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Elizabeth STOW Obituary
STOW, Dr. Elizabeth Glenn Surrounded by family, Dr. Elizabeth Glenn "Betty" Stow passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations contemplated by made either to the Adele McKee Fund for Music at Trinity Presbyterian or to the Glenn-Stow Scholarship Fund at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.