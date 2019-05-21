|
STOW, Dr. Elizabeth Glenn Surrounded by family, Dr. Elizabeth Glenn "Betty" Stow passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations contemplated by made either to the Adele McKee Fund for Music at Trinity Presbyterian or to the Glenn-Stow Scholarship Fund at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 21 to May 22, 2019