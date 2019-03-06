Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth TALLMADGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth TALLMADGE

TALLMADGE, Elizabeth Elizabeth Hope Tallmadge passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening February 28 at her home in Atlanta. She experienced a respiratory crisis, lost consciousness and couldn't be resuscitated by medical responders. Libby was born Elizabeth Floyd Hope on May 14, 1951 in Tiffin, OH to Benjamin and Martha Darsie Hope. She graduated from Columbian High School in the top of her class and matriculated in the class of 1973 of Mt Holyoke College. Her academic focus was in Political Science and she worked for political campaigns in Massachusetts. After graduation Elizabeth entered the training program at Hartford National Bank and began working in Commercial Lending. She moved to New York City and worked for National Westminster Bank, managing accounts in the growing cable and communications systems sector. She was able to transition well through the period of banking industry consolidations in the 1990s, moving to Deutsche Bank, Moody's Investor Services, JP Morgan Chase, and Bayerische Hypoverions Bank (which later became UniCredito). She was respected by many as a leading woman in the banking industry and was a mentor to many women and men. As a result of the Great Recession of 2009 UniCredito ceased its US operations and in 2011 Elizabeth took a position at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey as a Managing Director. She and her husband Allin came to Atlanta and moved into a condo in the West Paces neighborhood of Buckhead. Elizabeth retired from Suntrust in the summer of 2017. Elizabeth met her husband for the first time during college in 1970. 20 years later they became reacquainted and married in 1991. She was stepmother to Allin's two young boys and help raise them through middle school and high school in Glen Ridge, NJ. Libby was very active in the Glen Ridge Congregational church. She and Allin were part of a Gourmet Dinner Club that met monthly to prepare great food and dine together. Elizabeth had a great love for travel and seeing the world. Prior to her marriage to Allin she had been to Africa, Asia, and Europe on numerous trips with her mother, sisters and college friends. She traveled to London, Paris, Switzerland and Mexico with Allin and the boys on school breaks.There were family skiing trips in Colorado and Utah. After retirement she journeyed to the South of France, Australia, and South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe with her husband. Libby was very active in the Catskill community of Twilight Park, where she has owned a cottage since 1989. She was active on various committees and served on its Board of Directors for a number of terms. Since retiring she has served as the community's Treasurer. Since coming to Atlanta she has been active in the Buckhead Home and Garden Club serving a term as president. She and Allin are members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Creedence Sunday school class. She was a lively, loving and approachable person. Elizabeth leaves behind her husband of 27 years, two sons Alexander, currently deployed in Afghanistan, Zachary of Pueblo, CO, her sister Ann James of Northbrook, IL, her sister Ellen Hope of NYC, and 5 grandchildren. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019