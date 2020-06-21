Elizabeth Townsend

TOWNSEND, Elizabeth Elizabeth Nadine (Dean) Townsend, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020. Originally from Knoxville Tennessee, she had lived in Smyrna, Georgia since 1961. She was the beloved mother of two sons, Chip Townsend (Laura), and Greg Townsend, cherished grandmother of Carla Nelson (Michael), Stephen Townsend (Lauren), and great-grandmother of Avery Grace Nelson and Charlotte Anne Townsend, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley R. Townsend, her parents, E.G. and Bertha Dye, her brother and sister-in-law, William and Carolyn Dye and her grandson, Britton Townsend. Dean grew up in Knoxville and worked as a medical recorder for a group of obstetricians. After her marriage she devoted herself to her husband and her children. Her greatest joy was to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a lovely, soft spoken, elegant lady known for her kindness and grace. Private burial Tuesday, June 23rd through Berry Funeral Home at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store