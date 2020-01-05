|
TRULOCK, Elizabeth Elizabeth R. Tuck Trulock of Atlanta, passed January 2, 2020, at the age of 95. She was the daughter of Ruth Christopher Rivers and Frank Proctor Rivers. Having grown up in Valdosta and Whigham, Georgia, she attended and graduated from Draughns School of Commerce, and worked several years in the insurance business for H. Benson Ford & Company. In 1946 she married Bennett F. Tuck, Jr., who at the time of his death in 1984 was Senior Vice President of Rich's Department Store. Following the death of Ben, she married her high school friend, Gordon B. Trulock in 1986. Gordon's wife, Betty, had died the same day of Ben's death. "Lib" was a beloved and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her southern grace, charm, hospitality, generosity and countless treasured friends. Lib was a woman of strong faith and a dedicated and active member of First Baptist Church of Decatur and then Briarcliff Baptist Church, but gladly joined Peachtree Presbyterian Church with Gordon. She was a sustaining member of the Decatur DeKalb Junior League and a life member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Lib and her family are so grateful for the loving care, fun events and certainly the wonderful friends she made while living at Canterbury Court for fourteen years. Lib was survived by her son Frank Tuck (Kathy) of Colorado Springs, and her daughter Madeline Waldrop (Jim) of Decatur, and Gordon's daughters Beth Carter and Cathy Trulock of Atlanta. She is survived by four grandchildren, Lindsay Tuck Crust (Andrew), Ryan Tuck, Ashley Waldrop Els (Justin), and Gordon's granddaughter Victoria Carter (Frank). She also had four great-grandchildren, David and Joshua Crust, Joanna Grace Els and Gordon's great-grandchild Brianna. She is also survived by two nieces, Margaret Bruehl and Beverly Collins. Lib is predeceased by her husband Gordon Trulock and by his grandson Jonathan Carter. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 am, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA. Visitation and reception will be held at the church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, if desired, tributes may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020