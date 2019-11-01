Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Walton


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Walton Obituary
WALTON, Elizabeth Jane Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Walton, more affectionately known as "BeeGee," passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born August 14, 1938 to the late William and Elizabeth Hall in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Benn Collins Walton. They resided in Stone Mountain, GA and were retired business owners of Yoho's Furniture Restoration Company. She is survived by 2 sons and daughter in laws, Michael J. (Shera) and Joseph W. (Laurie); grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew (Christina), Zachary, Brianna and great-granddaughter, Avery. Funeral Services will be held Sunday November 3rd at 2:30 pm in the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA. The family will begin receiving friends 1 hour prior. Visit www.asturner.com to sign her guestbook.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -