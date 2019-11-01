|
WALTON, Elizabeth Jane Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Walton, more affectionately known as "BeeGee," passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born August 14, 1938 to the late William and Elizabeth Hall in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Benn Collins Walton. They resided in Stone Mountain, GA and were retired business owners of Yoho's Furniture Restoration Company. She is survived by 2 sons and daughter in laws, Michael J. (Shera) and Joseph W. (Laurie); grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew (Christina), Zachary, Brianna and great-granddaughter, Avery. Funeral Services will be held Sunday November 3rd at 2:30 pm in the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA. The family will begin receiving friends 1 hour prior. Visit www.asturner.com to sign her guestbook.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019