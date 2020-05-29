ENGLISH, Mother Ella Mae Internment Service for Mother Ella Mae English of 989 Mills Drive, Covington, GA will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 AM, at Sims Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, GA-142, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Willie J. Reid, Eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories, seven children, one son, Mr. Clarence (Ann) English, six daughters, Ms. Calva English, Ms. Ellia English, Ms. Daisy English, Ms. Shelia English, Dr. Katrina (Wally) English-Burey and Mrs. Niccole (Leroy) Wesley, one foster son, Mr. John Bell, two sisters, Mrs. Vera Nell Bush, and Mrs. Geneva Nell Sims, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, from 12 PM - 8 PM, at the Funeral Home, Chapel A. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.