CONLEY, Ellen Holley Celebration of Life Services will be held for Mrs. Ellen Holley Conley on Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1500 Norman Drive, College Park, GA 30349. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Conley is survived by her Daughter, Venesia Carter Huff (William) and Grandchildren, Dorian Lumpkin (Brandon), Yasmine Carter and Joshua Carter. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-691-3810
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019