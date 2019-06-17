RIGGINS, Ellen Garner Ellen Garner Riggins, age 79, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Rosa Higgins Garner; sisters, Carole Garner Holcombe, Minnie Garner Stringer, Retha Loyd, and Grace Garner Walden; and brothers, Glyndon Garner, Jasper Garner, Golden Garner, Ralph Garner, Herbert Garner and Hulon Garner. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, William L. "Bill" Riggins, Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Riggins, Kennesaw, GA; sister, Eleanor Garner Franks, Auburn, GA; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Garner, Duluth, GA, Clara Garner, Duluth, GA, Louise Shelley, Acworth, GA and Dottie Riggins, Tamarac, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Jackie Riggins, Hilton Head Island, SC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Riggins was born March 3, 1940 in Duluth, GA. She was a 1956 graduate of Duluth High School in Duluth, GA. She had worked for the J. C. Penny Company for a number of years and was also a homemaker. Mrs. Riggins was of the Baptist Faith. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Garner and Rev. Eric Holcombe officiating. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill City Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 17th, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary