JAMES, Ellen Ellen Jeffords James of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born September 29, 1947 in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of Arthur and Jane Jeffords. Ellen graduated from Savannah High School in Savannah, Georgia and went on to attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. She met her husband William "Bill" James and they were married in holy matrimony. She had a care for animals and very devoted in improving the lives of animals by supporting the Humane Society. Ellen was a great wife, sister, and friend. Her influence will be forever be cherished in the lives of all who knew her. She was preceded in death by both parents. Her beautiful life will always be remembered in the lives of her loving husband: William "Bill" James of Roswell, Georgia; dearest brother, Arthur Jeffords of Atlanta, Georgia and beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Ellen Jeffords James on Tuesday, February 18, at 10:30 AM, at Roswell Funeral Home; 950 Mansell Road; Roswell, Georgia. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 19, at 10 AM, at Bonaventure Cemetary in Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or visit their website to make contributions to; www.aspca.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020