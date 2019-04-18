|
|
PECK, Ellen D. Ellen D. Peck, 93, a native of Atlanta, died April 17, 2019. Mrs. Peck was a long-time member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Steven Peck, Jr. and is survived by her daughter, Susan Letts; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Stuart Kiernan; and grandchildren, Spencer Kiernan and Kathleen Kiernan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with Dr. G. Oliver Wagner, IV officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019