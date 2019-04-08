AUTRY, Ellie Ellie Powell Autry, 102, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1916 in Powell, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Lewis S. Powell and Claudine Frances Gordon Powell. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dr. Daniel Hill Autry; son, Paul Andrew Autry, and son-in-law, Rev. Dr. Edward Lane Alderman, Jr. She is survived by her two children, daughter Ann Autry Brown and her husband F. Lee Brown, Jr. of Albuquerque, NM; her daughter, Ellie Autry Alderman of Roswell, GA; and four grandchildren, Dana Ellen Brown and Amy Leigh Brown of Albuquerque, NM; Ashley Powell Alderman of Atlanta, GA, and Daniel Autry Alderman and his wife Desi Cooper, of Alexandria, VA, and three great-grandchildren, Aidan Paul Cialone, Paul Edward Alderman and Wilhelmina Lane Alderman and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from college in 1937 with a degree in Mathematics from Southwestern at Memphis, in Memphis, TN. She lived on the family farm with her mother, working as the local postmistress, until marrying Dan Autry and moving to Little Rock, Arkansas where she remained until moving to Roswell, GA in 1997. She was active in the community in Little Rock, serving in the St. Vincent's Hospital Guild, the Florence Crittenton Home, and in her local church groups. She remained active at Roswell Presbyterian Church after moving to Roswell, GA. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and strength of character. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Roswell Presbyterian Church, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075 or the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary