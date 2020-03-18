Services
Elliot Parham Jr. Obituary
PARHAM, Jr., Elliot C. Parham, Elliott C. Jr. (R-MSG) passed away peacefully in his home on March 12,2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Joy, daughters Wendy and Tina and son Elliott C. Parham, III (Kim). He leaves behind his loving sister, Ruby Cooper (Berchall), sisters Wilma O'Conner, Doris Sotire, brother Edward Parham and half-brother Anthony Diaz (Ladonna). He will be missed by his 8 grandchildrenand 3 great-grandchildren, along with cousins, nieces and nephews, sister in-laws and brother in-laws. His viewing will be Friday, March 20,2020 from 3-6pm. His funeral services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:30pm at Wage & Sons, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020
