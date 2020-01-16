Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Bowden, GA
Elliott Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON, Elliott Mr. Elliott Ray Robinson of Fairburn, passed away January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Robinson and is survived by his son, Randy Carter and his wife Diana of Hendersonville, NC; sisters, Sarah Cunningham of Fairburn; Rebecca Wysner and her husband Roy of Bowden; grandson, John Elliot Carter and his wife Mieraf Deneke of Bogota, Columbia and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, at 11'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel DeJong officiating. Interment will be held at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Bowden at 2 o'clock. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, from 5 until 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770 - 964 - 4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
