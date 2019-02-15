Services
GODFREY, Ellis Gerald Mr. Ellis Gerald Godfrey, age 81, of Sharpsburg, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mable Godfrey; brothers, Bud Godfrey and his wife, Linda of Jasper, Gary Godfrey and his wife, Carole of Conroe, TX; nephews, Ricky Godfrey, Mark Godfrey, Justin Godfrey; nieces, Michelle Bradshaw, Tammy Caldwell; numerous other nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Eddie Bowen officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 12 o'clock at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
