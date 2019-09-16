|
|
BARNES, Elmer Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Elmer Barnes will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 PM, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 637 Hwy, 42 S. McDonough. Rev. Joel F. Stokes, Pastor. Interment, Rose Garden Cemetery. His remains will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 AM - 6 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA. (770) 957 - 4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019