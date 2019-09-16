Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Barnes Obituary
BARNES, Elmer Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Elmer Barnes will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 PM, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 637 Hwy, 42 S. McDonough. Rev. Joel F. Stokes, Pastor. Interment, Rose Garden Cemetery. His remains will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 AM - 6 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA. (770) 957 - 4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now