HOGUE, Elmer C. Mr. Elmer Costley Hogue Jr. age 93 of Madeline Way Blairsville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. Mr. Hogue was born on Sept. 21, 1926 in Atlanta, GA., the son of the late Elmer C. Hogue Sr. and the late Madeline S. Hogue. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Core of WWII. He loved all animals especially bird watching and duck hunting. Elmer was a member of the Hapeville Masonic Lodge #F&AM, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was an active member of the Historical Society. He was a loving father and friend to many. Surviving Mr. Hogue are two sons, Ellis Hogue of Hapeville, GA, Tommy Hogue of Blairsville, close friend Tammy King, several cousins, and many other relatives also survive. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm from the College Park Cemetery in College Park, GA. Flowers are accepted or if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Union County Historical Society or to the in Mr. Hogue's memory. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 2-6:00 PM. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2019