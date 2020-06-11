POOLE, Elmer Elmer Jackson Poole died June 8, 2020, at Hearthstone Memory Care, Presbyterian Village, Austell, GA, after a long illness. He was born in Lyons, GA, on February 25, 1928. He worked with Habitat for Humanity, Mountaintop Boys Ranch, the Angel Tree, MUST Ministries, and many other projects. He liked doing things undercover, never seeking the spotlight. If anyone needed something done, he was one of the first to sign up. He enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and could fix anything. He was famous for getting anyone up on water skis. He loved spending time with his family, often at Lake Oconee. He loved to read and always had a western novel in his pocket. He served in the Army in Japan, 5 days after he was married. His son-in-law, Bill Dixon, said he never heard anyone say a bad word about Elmer. He is survived by his wife, Lucile Lynn Poole, daughter Brenda Dixon (Bill), son Jerry Poole (Bill), granddaughter Christy Archibald (Neil), grandson Scott Dixon (Christy), great-grandsons Carter Dixon, Ethan Archibald, Owen Archibald; great-granddaughters Kayla Dixon and Sadie Archibald. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted. Contributions may be made to Presbyterian Village Caring Hands.



