|
|
EMBRY (nee McGraw), Elmira Mary Elmira Mary Embry (nee McGraw) passed into God's hands on Monday, 13-May-2019. Born in Atlanta on 12-Sep-1927, she is survived by her husband: Douglas Embry of Cumming GA, her daughter: Linda Martin Peet, granddaughters: Kim Arnold and Elizabeth Wood, and great-grandchildren: Harrison Arnold and Izzy Olsen (all of Cumming or North GA). She is also survived by her step-sons: Stephen Embry, Philip Embry, Tim Embry and Mark Embry. Funeral services will be held on 19-May-2019, 2pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Chapel in Tucker Ga. There will be a visitation from noon until 2pm on the same day and location.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 18 to May 19, 2019