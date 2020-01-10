Services
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Harmony Baptist Church
Mableton, GA
View Map
1935 - 2020
Elnora Turner Obituary
TURNER, Elnora On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 84, Mrs. Elnora Sivils Turner went to be with her Lord and Savior. Elnora was born on October 19, 1935, in the small town of Monticello, Arkansas, to Norman and Christine Sivils. She married Mr. Marcus (Mark) Turner, Jr., of Smyrna. Her husband of almost 60 years, Mark took every available opportunity to show the picture of his "Beauty Queen", and everyone who came to know Elnora, knew for certain her physical beauty was only outshone by her inner beauty. She is survived by her husband, Marcus N. Turner, Jr., her children, Leslie Turner Davis (Jorge Colombo), Marcus N. Turner III (Denise), and Robin Turner Jackson (William); one brother, Dr. Jimmy Charles Sivils of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren Jessica Brown (Josh), Ame Blanchard (Daniel), Christin Taylor (Seth), Madison Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Braiden and Bentley; and three nephews, Drs. David, Jeff and Steven Sivils. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Barbara Jean Sivils. Elnora began her work career as secretary to General Davies at the 116th Air National Guard, and retired after 12 years working for The Coca-Cola Company. She loved to read, and enjoyed cooking and gardening, and was extraordinary at both. She was above all, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elnora was a member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church for over 70 years, and sang in the choir for many years.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, January 12, at Mount Harmony Baptist Church, Mableton, Georgia, with Rev. Thomas Long officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 PM, on Saturday, January 11, at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King St., Smyrna, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lupus Foundation at support.lupus.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
