LOWE, Eloise Celebration of Life for Mrs. Eloise Lowe will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 AM, Gus Thornhills Chapel 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Dr., East Point, GA 30344. Intement Forest Hills cemetery, she leaves to cherich her memories son Sharieff Lowe , 1 sister , 2 brother, Nieces, Nephew and a host of other loving relatives and friends family ask to assemble 1:45, at the chapel. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc. 404 - 768 - 2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2019