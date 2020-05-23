Resources
Eloise Staggs Obituary
STAGGS (nee SMITH), Eloise Eloise Staggs (nee Smith), of Dallas, GA, went home May 19, 2020 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George W. Staggs, January 2010, and her oldest daughter, Sharon Staggs Bennett, December 2012. She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Cheryl, husband Jimmy, and Charlotte Ann, husband Clay, her grandchildren, James and wife Jenna, John and wife Nan, Lisa, Jonathan, Michael and Shannon and her great grandchildren, William, Dylan, and Aiden, Peyton and Christopher. Eloise will be lovingly remembered for her competitive spirit for games, exceptional math skills, and her joy for fishing and gardening. As wife, to MSgt. George William Staggs, Eloise traveled internationally and often told entertaining stories of their travels. Our father loved Eloise with all his heart. Now they will be reunited for Eloise will be interned with George at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paulding County Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer's organization, or any . A public memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2020
