Elowise Bruce
BRUCE (CARTER), Elowise Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Elowise Carter Bruce, age 88, will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (INVITATION ONLY), 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur GA. Family to assemble at the residence at 9:30 AM. Viewing TODAY, Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, also at the South Dekalb Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. She leaves to cherish in her forever memories, her beloved daughter, Jenny Bruce and a host of extended family and special friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 3, 2020.
