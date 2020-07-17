1/
Elsa Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACK (FULLER), Elsa Marjorie Elsa Marjorie Fuller Black, late of Atlanta, GA, departed this life on July 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Fuller, (née Anderson) her father, Percival Fuller, and her brother, Orville Fuller (late of the U.K.). Elsa leaves behind two sons, Audley and Wayne Fuller, daughter-in-law, Keely Fuller, grandchildren Maya and Zuri Fuller, brothers, Karl and Linford Fuller (Jamaica), sisters, Winsome Barrow, (USA) Rev. Cynthia Crooks, and Olive Haughton (Jamaica), sisters-in law, Tenneth and Joy Fuller (Jamaica), 11 nieces and nephews, 9 great-nieces and nephews, several cousins and cherished friends. A viewing will take place at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 AM - 1 PM. The viewing also will be live-streamed at https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Regrettably, because of restrictions related to the COVID19 pandemic, there will not be a memorial service until such time as it is safe for Elsa's family and friends to gather in one place. Details of such a service will be provided when a decision is made. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Elsa's name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308, (https://www.stlukesatlanta.org/contribute.html) or to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
(770) 338-5558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Gwinnett Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved