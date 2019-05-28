Services
BLACKWELL, Elsie Kelly Elsie Kelly Blackwell was born in Panthersville, Georgia on October 4, 1922. She rode her six white horses home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. This gentle, quick-witted Southern soul left this earth as she lived it, quietly but with dignity and grace. Elsie was predeceased by her devoted husband, William Blackwell and her son, Ben Blackwell. She is survived by her loving daughter, Betty Joiner: grandson, Brad DePriest and granddaughter, Samantha Mathis and her husband, Gabriel Mathis. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Averi Jackson and Miles Mathis and adopted daughter, Bryan Hudson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. untill 5:00 p.m. at Scot Ward Funeral Services in Conyers, GA. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held the following day on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2019
