LESTER (YANCEY), Elsie Marie Elsie Marie (Yancey) Lester, age 89, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Camellia Place in Woodstock, GA. She was born October 5, 1929 in Oakland, TN. Her husband, Richard Ansel Lester, Sr. preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, James Lester, Richard Lester (Lori), Steven Lester (Rosemary) and Donna Taylor (Marvin). She has two surviving sisters, Gloria Deaton and Rosemary Breedlove. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019