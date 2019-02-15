Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Elsie MATLOCK
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Elsie MATLOCK
Elsie MATLOCK


Elsie MATLOCK Obituary
MATLOCK, Elsie Elsie Matlock was born Elsie Inez Stone on January 08, 1928 in Schoolfield, Virginia. She passed peacefully on February 9, 2019 at her home in Kennesaw, Georgia at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Eula Stone, her son, James Chandler, II; sisters, Lucille and Jean and brother, Bill. Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her children; Roxanne (Joe) Martin, Rodney (Tina) Chandler, Louanne (Bruce) Robinson, Suzy (Kenny) Weiner, L.R Matlock; sisters, Sue and Faye, brothers, Herman and John; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 16 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. David Watson and Rev. Mark Haney officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 until 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
