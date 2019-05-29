MIRALLES, Elsie Robinson Elsie Robinson Miralles, age 83, of Dunwoody GA passed away on May 25, 2019, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on December 17, 1935 to Arthur and Ezor Busby in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She married Edward James Robinson on May 7, 1955. After many transfers for Ed's employment advancement, they settled in Dunwoody, GA in 1970. Elsie enjoyed raising her family and helping Ed at Cloth World. After their children were grown, she began working full time as inside sales support. Elsie was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She cared for Ed until his death in February of 1991. She spent the next 12 years enjoying friends, family and grandchildren and eventually, she married Joseph Miralles in November of 2003. After his death in 2007, she again found solace with her family and friends, especially her birthday club, water aerobics, theater, church knitting group and card club friends. She is survived by her children: Roy and Sandy Robinson, Karen and Mike Rudolph, Judy Robinson (Dan) and Scott Robinson. Her grandchildren: Ryan Rudolph, Chris Rudolph, Jon Rudolph, Brad (Amber) Robinson, and Anna Robinson. Her sisters: Gail (Len) Oberlander and Kathy (Don) Amann and their children and families, and the entire Miralles family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Parkinson's Disease Research in memory of Elsie, to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019