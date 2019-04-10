Resources
Happy Birthday in Heaven to Elsie Mae Pearson Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your family below. We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know. Your Birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on. We celebrate the life you had even though you've gone. If we had one wish that would come true, we'd wish you back to spend this day with you. We will always love and miss you! Together Forever, Your Husband of 54 years, Lonnie Children, grandchildren and adoring family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019
